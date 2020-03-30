Lincoln's newest cases are both travel-related

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced that the two lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln reported Monday morning were both related to travel. Lincoln now has eight total lab-confirmed cases.

One case is an older child, who vacationed with family in Washington, DC and New York March 6 through 14. Symptoms developed March 21, and family members are in quarantine.

The other case is a woman in her 40s, who traveled to Nashville March 12 through 15. Symptoms began March 21. She is self-isolated, and close contacts are in quarantine.

LLCHD is now monitoring 113 individuals. Lancaster County reports 288 negative tests and eight positives with 17 cases pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab. There are now 145 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska and two deaths.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 402-441-8006. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

Those prioritized for testing remain healthcare workers; public safety personnel; residents and employees of nursing homes and group homes; those attending or working at daycares; and people over 60 or those with underlying health conditions.

Those who have no symptoms do not need to contact your health provider to be tested. Do not go to urgent care, the emergency room, or a doctor’s office to get a COVID-19 test. Those test kits and medical personnel must be reserved for individuals in the prioritized categories.