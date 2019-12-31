Lincoln's only upscale southern-style restaurant is serving good luck food for New Year's

On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, it's a southern tradition to cook foods like cabbage, leafy greens, black-eyed peas, and cornbread. Many believe they'll give you good luck for the entire year.

In July, M & J's Southern Style Food opened their doors in northeast Lincoln. The Tennessee couple decided they wanted to bring a little piece of the south right here to Nebraska. The owners' passion for cooking came from being in the kitchen back home with their grandparents.

"Our food is authentic. We're from the south. So, if they've never been to the south, they won't know the taste that we cook [in] the south. So, the seasonings that we cook are very important. The cooking time is very important," says one of the owners Marlina Ware.

When you sit down and eat at M & J's, there are only two people pushing the orders out, Marlina and her husband James.

M & J's Southern Style Food is located on the corner of Cotner Blvd. and "R" street. The owners say they're preparing for even bigger and better things in the new year.

