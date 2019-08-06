The Waffleman opens food truck, will expand menu

The Waffleman- you've probably seen him at fundraisers flipping and serving hundreds of waffles.

But now, he's taking on a new venture with a food truck.

Bill Malta, who took over The Waffleman in 2015, will drive this food truck to events, festivals and fairs starting this fall.

He'll serve his classic Belgian waffle and sausage along with specialty waffles like red velvet, strawberry and peanut butter and jelly.

"I'm really excited for it, it's going to be a lot of fun, and we're going to have a lot of unique opportunities we haven't had before and I'm already getting a lot of really good feedback on it," Malta said.

The food truck is separate from the fundraisers The Waffleman typically does.

It will give him a source of income during the slower summer season.

To book the food truck, or see where its going to be, we have a link to The Waffleman's Facebook page.