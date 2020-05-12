Lincoln's polling places stay quiet on Election Day

While polling places were open Tuesday for Election Day, few people showed up to vote in-person. The Lancaster County Election Commission expects to have around 10,000 people vote in person.

American Lutheran Church remains pretty quiet on Election Day as thousands of voters choose to mail-in ballots.

American Lutheran Church off of Vine St. is one of many polling sites in Lincoln. Poll workers said they've seen around 55 people the entire day. Verdell Bohling, who's worked at the polls for eight years, said it's noticeably less busy than last year.

"We had 32 people waiting to vote in line at 8:00 a.m." Bohling said. "We had a steady stream of voters from the door to the tables almost all day long."

Poll workers were given masks, gloves and face shields to wear.

Voters were required to wear masks and sanitize their hands before walking into a polling place. They were also given a pen, rather than a pencil, that they could either keep or throw away after using. Marilynn Schnepf said this is her first year as a poll worker and wants to do her part to keep voters safe.

"I think it's important to have in-person voting places just for our community really," Schnepf said. "You get to know people when you vote."

Keely Lawton chose to go to the polls today as she missed the deadline to mail in her ballot.

"I'm glad that I was able to come in since I didn't have time to do the mail-in option," Lawton said.

Although Lawton voted in person, it wasn't her first choice in voting for this election.

"If I could have done the mail-in option, then I would've preferred to do that," Lawton said.

Polling places and the election commission office will take ballots until 8 p.m. Poll workers encourage all registered voters to get their votes in as all votes matter.