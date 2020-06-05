COVID-19 Risk Dial lowered to moderate risk

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Friday that a tenth resident has died from COVID-19 in Lancaster County. Seventeen lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lincoln today, bringing the community total to 1,293.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial has been in place for over a month. For the first time since its implementation, it has reached the moderate risk-level category (Yellow).

For the first time, Lancaster County has seen three consecutive weeks of decline in the average number of weekly new COVID-19 cases. The seven day rolling average has dropped from 39 cases in beginning of May to 15 cases in the beginning of June.

The Mayor said that, while the risk has decreased, we need to remain vigilant in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Our indicators have improved,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “While the dial has moved, the risk of COVID-19 spread is still a concern. If we remain vigilant in efforts... we may continue to make progress in the right direction."

Overall positivity rate in Lancaster County has decreased from 9.2 percent on May 15 to 7.4 percent on June 5. The nationwide and statewide rate of positivity cases are both at 13.1 percent. This indicator has also improved.

Local testing capacity continues to be good. Nearly 12,000 tests were completed in the month of May. It is strongly encouraged that people with COVID-19 symptoms sign up to get tested. To get started, contact your doctor or fill out a risk assessment at CHIHealth.com. or BryanHealth.com. or TestNebraska.com.

Overall, our local hospital capacity remains strong. The number of COVID-19 patients in our Lincoln hospitals has leveled off over the past two weeks. Today, our local hospitals report 36 COVID-19 patients. That includes 18 from Lancaster County and 18 from other communities. Eight patients are on ventilators – that includes four from Lancaster County and four from other communities.

The Health Department’s capacity to do contact tracing continues to exceed the current demand.

At the yellow level, the recommendations include the following:

Consider staying at home most of the time, with caution for non-essential travel and work.

Distance at least six feet from anyone outside the home.

Cautious expansion of interactions with others, outdoor activities preferred.

Gatherings only with modifications for COVID-19.

Events only within guidance by the Health Department.

Face coverings continued to be recommended to be used around other people.

Continue to wash hands regularly, disinfect highly touched surfaces and monitor for illness.

For additional information, check out the COVID-19 Risk Dial Recommendations.