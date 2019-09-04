Lippy's BBQ in Malcolm to be put up for sale

By  | 
Posted:

Lippy’s BBQ in Malcolm will be put up for sale, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Lippy’s is located at 126 W 2nd Street in Malcolm.

According to a post to the Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon, the restaurant will be put up for sale.

No additional details were given.

“Thank you for your patronage,” the post reads.

 