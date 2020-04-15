Liquor store employee assaulted with Jack Daniels bottle

Lincoln Police are looking for a man who hit a liquor store employee in the head with Jack Daniels bottle on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Ken’s Kegs, at 48th and Holdrege, around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a fight.

The 29-year-old victim reported a man walked into the store, grabbed a bottle of alcohol, and walked out. When the victim confronted the man, the suspect twice hit the employee in the side of the head with the glass bottle.

Police said another store employee asked two women in the store to call for help. Rather than calling for help, the employee said the women picked up a bottle and left.

The man and the two women all got into the same vehicle and left the scene.

Police tracked down Michelle Foster, 19, and Amy Fowlkes, 19, and arrested both for accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the male suspect should call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-441-6000.