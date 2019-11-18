N Report Podcast: The good, the bad, and the ugly against Wisconsin

Nebraska has found itself in a familiar spot. Ten games into the season, the Huskers have more losses than wins for the 4th time in five years.

But unlike last year at this time, there's still an outside shot at a bowl game. And 10/11 NOW Sports Director Kevin Sjuts thinks Nebraska will go to a bowl game. Get more hot takes from Sjuts and Dan Corey in the latest episode of the N-Report Podcast.

Search "N Report Huskers" anywhere you listen to podcasts. The episodes are also available below.