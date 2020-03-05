Listen to the new Weathering Nebraska podcast

We are excited to announce the release of our newest podcast, "Weathering Nebraska", from the 10/11 NOW Weather Team.

This will be a way for our meteorologists to let you in on a more in-depth conversation about important and impactful weather events across Nebraska and the surrounding area.

In the first episode of "Weathering Nebraska", Meteorologists Brad Anderson, Bill Rentschler, and Jan Ryherd discuss the historic 2019 Heartland Floods and give a preview of what to expect this spring in Nebraska.

We encourage you to share your topic ideas and questions for future podcast episodes on our 1011 NOW Weather Facebook and Twitter pages.