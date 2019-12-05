Little Free Libraries to collect toiletries, feminine hygiene products

For one day only, you won't find books in some of Lincoln's Little Free Libraries.

They'll be empty.

Hoping community members will fill them, to help fill a need.

Stewards are asking you to drop by donations of toiletries and feminine hygiene products after one steward learned non-profits are low in stock and unable to provide as many as are needed.

"Christmas is very expensive with the holidays, all the food and buying everything,Mindy Lubeck, a steward said. so even buying toiletries and things for some folks is very difficult so might as well step up and help."

The stewards will then take the donations to non-profit organizations across Lincoln.

They hope to make this an annual fundraiser.

The participating locations are at:

NW 6th St. and Aster Road

1316 W Arlington Ave

1015 N 52nd St

1300 Eastridge Drive

3012 S 41st St

2338 South 60th Street

880 South 35th Street