WATCH LIVE AT 6PM: U.S. Senate Democratic Forum

The Lancaster County Democratic Party is hosting a U.S. Senate Democratic candidate forum March 5 from 6-8 pm at the Center For People in Need. We will livestream the forum here on our website and news app.

The event is free and open to the public. Those who want to attend are being asked to RSVP here.

All seven democratic candidates are expected to attend: Chris Janicek, Dennis Frank Macek, Andy Stock, Larry Marvin, Angie Philips, Alisha Shelton, and Dr. Dan Wik. The forum will follow a traditional format, with moderators asking candidates questions.

The primary election is May 12. U.S. Sen Ben Sasse is being challenged by republican Matt Innis of Crete in the primary. There is one registered libertarian candidate: Gene Siadek of Omaha.