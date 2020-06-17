Livin’ Out Loud postponed to August 2021

After several weeks of discussion and prayer, the Board of Directors of Livin’ Out Loud has made the difficult decision that it is in the best interest of public safety to postpone the 2020 concert event in Gothenburg to next year.

Board president Tim Strainer announced that with the uncertainty of what the Directed Health Measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic will look like in August, the board does not feel comfortable moving forward with the event at this time.

However, the board is very pleased to announce that two of this year’s artists - Skillet and Matt Maher - have signed on for 2021, and it is expected that the other bands scheduled to appear this August will follow suit.

In 2019, the free outdoor music festival relocated to Lake Helen, and drew an estimated crowd of more than 15,000 people - the largest to date. The 2020 concert was expected to exceed that number.

The next Livin’ Out Loud concert event will be Aug. 21, 2021, and board members say they are moving forward full-steam-ahead with plans for that event. Strauser said fundraising will continue and all donations will be rolled over for the 2021 concert. The Livin’ Out Loud organization received 501(c)(3) designation last year making all contributions tax deductible.

To learn more about how you can be part of the 2021 Livin’ Out Loud concert, visit livinoutloud.org.