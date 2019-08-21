Load of potatoes burn in semi trailer fire

Nobody was injured after a semi trailer caught on fire late Tuesday night in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the fire around 11:16 p.m. on Interstate 80 at mile marker 294. That's east of Shelton.

When deputies arrived on scene, the trailer was fully engulfed.

The fire was put out by Shelton and Wood River Fire Departments.

Sergeant Jason Smith said the driver was able to unhook the trailer from the cab to prevent damage to the semi. The trailer and its load of potatoes were destroyed.

The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed while crews cleaned up. It has since been reopened.

Sergeant Smith said the cause of the fire was a mechanical issue.

Nebraska State Patrol assisted with traffic control.