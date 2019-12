A 61-year-old man reported he had his handgun stolen after he placed it in a lunchbox and set it down at a Lincoln business Monday.

According to Lincoln police, the man had a loaded .45 caliber handgun inside the lunchbox. He set it near the back door of the business near South 21st and K Street at around 7am, and then forgot about it. When he returned to look for it a few hours later, it was gone.

The man had a concealed carry permit. Police say the gun was worth about $705.