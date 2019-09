Lincoln Police are searching for a stolen firearm that was taken from a vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway.

LPD said on Sunday, a 48-year-old man said he left his Springfield 9 MM fully loaded handgun in his car that was parked in a driveway near 27th and Superior.

When the man went out on Sunday afternoon to look for his sunglasses, he noticed the firearm was stolen.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry.