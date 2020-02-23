Local Boy Scout donates first aid kits to 130 Lincoln families

A few weeks ago, 10/11 NOW talked to a local Boy Scout who was asking for donations to put together first aid kits to give away to people in need. He then got an overwhelming response and was able to help dozens of families on Sunday.

Boy Scout Samuel Roger was on 10/11 NOW a few weeks ago, talking about his idea to provide the kits to people in need. At the time he had 20, and his goal was to have 100.

After the story aired he quickly got enough for 130 kits and today he gave them out at the Lincoln Tree of Hope's hygiene event.

"Donations started pouring in and I stayed up late just entering it into my excel sheet,” said Roger.

With a goal of 100, he blew that away with 130.

"Throughout the weeks I have been buying the stuff, I cleared out all of the Dollar Trees in Lincoln, and I had to go to Omaha to get the rest of the stuff,” said Roger.

The founder of the Lincoln Tree of Hope says what he did is inspiring.

"It's great. He is going to turn into a wonderful man. I am proud of him,” said Shannon Crellin.

People who received the kits along with other items say the event is huge for their families.

"It helps us out when we are low on money for the month, and it helps us out and helps my family out when we need the help,” said Michelle Belk.

"Our family is so blessed by this, this helps us in our budget beyond words,” said Polly Stipke.

Roger says seeing the reactions on people's faces makes his hard work worth it.

The extra kits from the event that he gave to the Lincoln Tree of Hope will go in storage and will be given to other families if needed.

Samuel Roger says he will be donating some of the extra first aid kits to the local Boy Scouts troop that had their trailer catch on fire just last week on Highway 77.