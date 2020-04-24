Pastor reacts to possible church reopenings

Governor Pete Ricketts announced Friday afternoon that select salons and restaurants would be reopening in a new Directed Health Measure. Lancaster County was not included in that DHM.

However, there are two statewide DHMs that Gov. Ricketts is allowing. Starting May 4, hospitals and clinics will be able to provide elective surgeries and churches will open back up statewide. One Lincoln pastor said that this news caught him by surprise.

The parking lot at Sheridan Lutheran Church has been empty for weeks, but in a week that can change.

"I think we've closed two or three services in my 21 years here, so this has been weird," said Greg Bouvier, Senior Pastor of Sheridan Lutheran.

Bouvier's church has 4,000 members, but now it's just him and essential staff inside to video stream. Next weekend seats can start filling up.

Bouvier said there are safety concerns and worries opening back up after weeks of having no large groups inside.

"We are fully considering every option we can.." Bouvier said "We're thinking through every part of the service.. every time from when people get out of their cars to the time they get back into their cars."

Bouvier said he's overwhelmed with people's encouragement for the streaming services. He said this distancing has given people a great appreciation for community.

There will still be restrictions at worship services, like individuals can only sit with people in their household and all families will have to be at least six feet from other families. Offering plates won't be allowed to be passed and there will be rules for communion.

The state will release more information once it gets closer to May 4.