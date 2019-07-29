Local app hopes to increase number of hunters

If you know a thing or two about hunting, you could soon get incentives for teaching others.

(Source: KOLN).

It's all part of an app made right here in Lincoln, called Powderhook.

The app has been around since 2017, but in a little over a month people will now be able to earn points for helping others.

Then they'll use those points to get discounts on things like outdoor and fishing supplies.

With the app, founder Eric Dinger hopes to make outdoor activities easier for you.

"This Summer if you want to figure out where to go camping or if you want to catch a fish at branched oak lake the way to do that is download the Powderhook app,” said Dinger.

Here's how it works, you open up the app and there are many things you can choose from.

One of the options is to click on mentors, let's say you want to learn how to dove hunt.

"You just search for a mentor who understands dove hunting, and you start to ask questions back and forth,” said Dinger.

Dinger says right now they have over 1,700 mentors across the nation and starting in September, those mentors will then earn points towards the Powderhook store.

Dinger says the whole inspiration behind the app, has to do with the declining number of hunters.

"Nationally, we're losing about three million hunters every five years now. And that's a number that means a lot to the outdoor community because hunting pays for conservation in many ways,” said Dinger.

Dinger says he hopes the launch of the Powderhook store will help get more people outside, and they hope to create three million hunters in the next five years to make up for the ones lost.

"Somebody needs to teach the next group, it's just that it's not happening like it needs to. So Powderhook exists to make that happen more often,” said Dinger.

The founder of Powderhook says right now they're actually working on building apps with state agencies, something they are going to announce in the next few weeks.