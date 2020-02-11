Local bar offers "Fun with Flags" promotion

Calling all Big Bang Theory fans, if you're familiar with Sheldon Cooper's "Fun with Flags,” a local bar has a promotion for you.

The owner of the Fox Neighborhood Bar & Grill says people who come in all like different teams and people wanted to bring in their own flags, so they decided to start a promotion.

If you bring in your team's flag, it will be hung up on the wall, and you will get 20% off of your meal. The next time you come in you'll get 10%.

"It makes everybody feel a little bit at home here and since this is a neighborhood spot, we want people to feel welcome when they come in here and be able to find the team that they follow. And me being a Big Bang Theory fan and loving Sheldon Cooper and just wanted to incorporate that here,” said owner Chase Collier.

Collier says their goal is to cover the bar with flags of all different teams.

He says there have already been many people placing orders on Amazon to see their flags hung in the bar and grill.

The Fox Neighborhood Bar and Grill has a “Fun with Flags” giveaway on their Facebook page.

The bar and grill also start karaoke Saturday nights in March.