Local bar opens during pandemic

It has now been three days since the new DHM took effect in Lancaster County, allowing businesses to reopen their doors. But some, like a new local bar, is opening for the first time.

(Source: KOLN).

Beer, drinks, music, pizza, and games.

That’s the tag line for Boombox Social, located off of 16th and P Streets.

When it comes to an opening, the owner says he didn’t think it would be in the middle of a pandemic.

"So this is the eighth business I have been a part of opening as an owner, and it definitely has some of its challenges. I didn't mind it just trying to find our way through it,” said owner Cody Schmick.

The bar was allowed to open on Monday since it also serves food, that you can get until midnight on weekdays and 3 a.m. on weekends.

Schmick says the response has been great.

“People are excited to come back out, everybody is super respectful on the added guidelines and the time that we have had to put into this, it has been all positive,” said Schmick.

For a dollar, you can use a crane machine to try and get an empty beer can. If you grab one, you get a free drink. And upstairs, is an arcade.

Schmick says they’re working hard to keep all of these things clean.

“Anyone behind a register is wearing a mask, we’re sanitizing between each, sanitizing cards as we take them, any table that is flipped, we sanitize the table and seats,” said Schmick.

He says some good news is the University of Nebraska students are supposed to be coming back to campus this fall. And until then, they’re working on adding an 80 seat patio and a speakeasy to the building.

“I can’t wait to get this place rolling, it has been a long time coming and it is something we have been working on for a long time, so we're excited to have people come in,” said Schmick,