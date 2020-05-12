Local bar owners await reopening plans

Across most counties across the state, businesses like salons and restaurants can open with restrictions. But that's not the case for bars, and it's something that's frustrating local bar owners.

VS. Arcade Bar has been closed for months. The empty bar is full of games that won't be played any time soon, and the owner said it hasn't been easy.

"Things have been rough, we're starting to struggle," said Jamie Root, owner of VS. Arcade Bar. "Landlord wants rent, utility bills are coming in, things we still have bills to pay".

Root said when they closed, they were OK with it but didn't know it would be this long. They said the fact that bars are one of the only businesses not open right now is frustrating.

"We would be open to following those restrictions just like restaurants are given, that kind of thing," Root said. "Whether that's masks, six feet apart".

Tuesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts was asked about bar closures. The governor said they won't be open in May. As for June, it depends.

"Looking at, is this something we think we are stable enough to loosen other restrictions, potentially bars as well, so I'll say stay tuned on that one," Gov. Ricketts said. "We will make that decision based on what we see this month".

But Root said like many other bar owners she's talked with, she doesn't know if she can go another month with no business.

"They might not survive it, I don't know if we will survive it, we have to get to that point," Root said. "But to go this long, it isn't feasible to have to pay our bills with no income".

VS. Arcade Bar has been offering take-out alcohol but said that hasn't been going great either. Root said they just want the chance to open, they will do whatever it takes.

"We recognize the importance of that, we do," Root said. "Just to be able to get to reopen slowly, and get back to paying our bills"