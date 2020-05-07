Local bar remains closed, offers trailer to clinic

Restrictions for restaurants are lifting in four days but that's only affecting places that serve both food and alcohol.

For the time being Captain Jacks located on 12th and P Street is sitting empty after 13 years in downtown Lincoln.

"It's been hard for us just like it has for everybody else from a revenue standpoint," said Chris Vasek the bar's co-owner.

Since Captain Jacks doesn't serve food the owners aren't sure when they'll be able to open again due to the DHM.

"It's a little frustrating," said Vasek. "If we're going to social distance and we're going to have restrictions I think that's positive because we're all trying to do our part here but if we're going to open up I don't see the difference between a restaurant and a bar if people are going to congregate."

Captain Jacks isn't able to open their doors to customers so they've found a new way to serve by donating their tailgating truck to the Lincoln Pediatric Group. That way they're able to help the clinic with COVID-19 testing.

"Our mobile clinic is what we're calling it," said Dr. Amanda Knapp with Lincoln Pediatric Group. "Our goal is to keep people who potentially have COVID out of our office space if possible but they still need care."

Dr. Amanda Knapp says they've already used the trailer for a few patients and it's nice because the doors drop down and allow for good airflow for the doctors and staff as well as for patients and supplies.

"As long as they'll let us keep it," said Dr. Knapp. "It's working really well for us."

The owners of the bar are taking this time to remodel, clean and hopefully be ready for a football season.