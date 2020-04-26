Local bike shops see increase in business during pandemic

For local bike shops, this time of year is when they see an increase in business. And this year despite the pandemic, things are actually busier than ever.

You may have noticed a lot of people have been outside on bikes and local bike shops say that's not just because it's Spring, but because were also in a pandemic.

"I think people want to get out, they want to enjoy what they can, they're cooped up. It's a difficult situation for all of us,” said The Bike Rack owner, Jim Carveth.

Jim Carveth, who owns The Bike Rack in Lincoln and in Omaha, says online sales have gone up by at least 200%, and in-store, at least 50%. He says all of the past Springs, have been nothing like this.

"It's incredible. It's absolutely incredible. I've never in 30 years have seen the amount of business and excitement and enthusiasm,” said Carveth.

Carveth says right now they're seeing tons of repairs and are even booked two weeks out.

"I've taken a lot of emails from people saying, ‘I've had my bike in my garage for 12 years, want to know if you're repairing them’. We're repairing bikes but we're being very cautious. Wiping them down and cleaning them off,” said Carveth.

"People that haven't been riding in the last few years are getting those bikes dusted off and ready to hit the road again, definitely seen with the pandemic and increase,” said Salty Dog Cyclery, Kevin Schinck.

Another local bike shop, the Salty Dog Cyclery, says they're seeing the same thing.

Most people are coming in for kids bikes, because kids are home for the Summer earlier than usual.

"We can't keep a kids bike for more than a day or two. We do do the used kids bikes, so we get those on the floor as soon as possible,” said Schinck.

Both businesses say they are following the ten person rule, and are making sure to keep a distance. They both also say they're extensively cleaning and are taking safety measures very seriously.