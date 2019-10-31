Local breweries team up to raise money for veterans suicide awareness

Veterans Day is next week and a group of Nebraska brewers are teaming up to make a difference.

They’re fighting veteran suicide by bringing local vets together over something as simple as a beer.

Lazy Horse, Brush Creek and Lost Way breweries have teamed up to make To Helles with 22 a Day.

The name is a nod to the estimated 22 veterans who commit suicide a day.

“We all have experienced and dealt with suicide,” said Jim Stutzman, the owner of Lazy Horse Brewing. “I’m a Navy veteran so I’ve known some guys who have gone down that path and it’s just time for those guys to know that we're here and we got your back.”

Parts of the proceeds are going to Buddy Check Nebraska which are social gatherings of veterans dedicated to reducing and eliminating suicide.

“They have sacrificed enough and it’s time for us now to go out there and give back to them,” said Stutzman.

Stutzman says that when the beer is finished and canned it will be divided up between the three breweries for sale while supplies are available.

“I know well raise $3,500,” said Stutzman. “Were hoping to raise up to $5,000 through additional donations.”

On Veterans Day they will be having a group of vets out to the brewery to help them start the brewing process and are hoping to start a support network.

“We are intending on canning the beer and making it available December 7th, which happens to be the day Pearl Harbor was attacked,” said Stutzman. “We though that’s a nice shout out to our World War II vets too.”

