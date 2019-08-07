Local bride gets married at hospital thanks to nurses

On Wednesday, a local couple got married after nearly two years of being together.

(Source: KOLN).

But this was not your typical wedding. It was at a local hospital and the bride was wheeled to the chapel.

Last month the couple got engaged and were ready to get married right away but at only 23 weeks pregnant, the bride's water broke and she learned she had to stay at the hospital.

On Wednesday, nurses at CHI Health St. Elizabeth made sure she got the wedding she deserved.

CHI Health isn't your typical wedding venue, but as friends and family piled into the chapel they turned a hospital into a celebration.

This all came together in a week.

"Because of some risks that are going, we figured we want to do it now, get married, and we randomly set a date and we did it,” said bride Katie Rubottom-Nitt.

The bride is in the hospital on bed rest until she gives birth to her son, but that didn't stop Katie from getting married.

She became Mrs. Rubottom-Nitt, marrying the love of her life Richard.

"It's just more happy and exciting than anything right now,” said Rubottom-Nitt.

But the couple says it wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the nurses at CHI Health St. Elizabeth.

From attending the wedding, to making the cake, the couple says they thought of everything.

"I'm flabbergasted with a bunch of feelings right now, I know that I’m happy,” said groom Richard Nitt.

"Now there's a food list going around, and then you know oh so and so is bringing this, and a nurse went and bought my bouquet today,” said Rubottom-Nitt.

Rubottom-Nitt says one of her nurses actually bought her wedding dress for her.

That nurse says she didn't even think twice about it.

"I felt like that was the least I could do, was to order her a gown that she liked to that she felt beautiful,” said Sarah Jacobs.

Rubottom-Nitt says thanks to family, friends and the nurses, she didn't even realize they got married in a hospital.

And the memories, they will take with them for a lifetime.

"It's nice to finally feel like we belong somewhere,” said Rubottom-Nitt.