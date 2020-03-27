Local business supports Nebraska breweries through gift card match

Normally, on Friday night Kinkaider Brewing Company is packed with beer-drinkers, enjoying a night in the Haymarket. But tonight, and for many nights following, it's going to be empty.

Much like other restaurants, Kinkaider has shifted to only doing take out and delivery.

Cody Schmick, with Kinkaider, said those sales help, but it's not the same.

"Take out and delivery can only go so far compared to people coming in," Schmick said. "We're looking at a 90 percent loss financially."

They're not alone. It's a reality breweries across Nebraska are facing.

"We still have to pay rent, pay utilities, pay our help," Schmick said.

But Friday came with some relief.

American Beer Equipment, a Lincoln-based brewing equipment supplier, is offering a helping hand and will match any gift card purchase made to breweries in the Nebraska Craft Brewing Guild.

"Behind each of these breweries and every small business, whether it's a hair salon or a restaurant, a local grocery store, there are families," Adam Cosmicki, with American Beer Equipment said. "There's families behind them and we wanted to do our part to support these businesses during this time."

They'll match up to $10,000 in sales.

"The challenges for these people is they don't have taproom sales or walk in sales like they usually would," Cosmicki said. "This will hopefully give them an opportunity to give them the boost they need to get through the end of the month."

Schmick said these donations will help a lot, and the support isn't a surprise, just further show how craft brewing is a community.

"Everybody has struggles, everybody is affected by this but there are folks out there thinking of us, not just themselves and what they're going through but saying I want Kinkaider to be here at the end of all this," Schmick said.

To buy a gift card from Kinkaider, visit their website: kinkaider.com

Here's a full list of eligible breweries: https://nebraska.beer/membership/brewery-members/?fbclid=IwAR3ECKlhv5atyaHciVh0Y-8gwcZfGYFN39f09dh4TEf3HLK4Ic4JVbMoqYs

