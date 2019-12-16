Local businesses looking to get deliveries out before the holidays

If you are using FedEx or U.S.P.S., Monday is the last day to have your items shipped before the holidays.

Since the start of the holiday season, package deliveries have nearly doubled each work day.

"Each carrier delivers, on a normal given day they deliver probably about 60 to 100 packages. During this time of year they will deliver between 200 and 300 packages each," a local USPS spokesperson said.

USPS recommends using other shipping methods, but they will cost more than standard shipping.

A local business owner said she is shipping out gifts as early as she can to ensure everyone gets their gifts on time.

"You just want to make sure that you're getting it to people so that it's, you know, there for them to open on Christmas morning," Kelly Bohlman.

Post offices recommend having gifts wrapped and labeled will make everything go smoother.

