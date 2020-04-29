Local business owner reacts to May 11th DHM

12 days from now, local restaurants, salons and massage therapy businesses will be able to open their doors under restrictions.

"You know we have so much stuff to get ready to open our office back up," said Kim Adams Johnson the owner of Ancient Arts Massage. "I've been preparing for that."

Some of the restrictions include proper PPE equipment like masks and gloves, things Kim Adams Johnson says she doesn't know if she can get for her business off of 62nd and North Cotner.

"If you order off of Amazon it says that the shipping dates are June 12th to July 4th," said Adams Johnson. "That's not going to get here in time."

Wednesday, Governor Pete Ricketts talked about local PPE distribution for those businesses opening up but said medical professionals will take top priority.

"Were talking hospitals, doctors, clinics, we're talking about emergency transport, EMS, law enforcement, fire fighters," said Governor Ricketts.

We have been told by state and local leaders that they have been communicating with businesses to give them guidelines but Adams Johnson says massage therapists haven't heard a thing.

"I'm in contact with the American Massage Therapy Association which is our professional chapter in the state and they haven't heard from the governor or the mayor," said Adams Johnson. "They've been trying to reach out for someone to get more input."

For now, Adams Johnson says to prepare, they've been following OSHA and CDC standards, trying to make things as safe as possible.