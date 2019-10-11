Local co-working space hopes to give $20K grant to female entrepreneur

Starting a business on your own can be difficult, especially for women.

A recent study shows that Nebraska ranks last for female entrepreneurs but one local co-working space is hope to take its success and support in the Lincoln community and pass it on.

Arrive Community + Coworking launched in August, aimed at being a space where business women and entrepreneurs have a regular work space and a support system.

Now, they are hoping you can help make more dreams come true.

Don’t let the pink accents, floral arrangements and faux fur inside the co-working space fool you, these women are getting down to business.

“It’s a space for women to work but it’s also a community,” said Eva Prettyman, co-founder of Arrive. “We’ve got 3,200 square feet, private offices, drop-in work areas, conference room and events.”

Prettyman along with Katie Krivolavek, another local entrepreneur and owner of KidsPark are looking to give back.

“We have so many awesome women in our community with so many great ideas,” said Krivolavek.

“We are going to crowd fund a $20,000 grant,” said Prettyman. “We're going to accept entries from local women who have business ideas or maybe already have a business and want to take it to the next level.”

The grant will go toward office space, legal and accounting services, business coaching, branding package and childcare.

The applicants will be vetted through a committee and then it will be up to community members to vote on the finalists to decide who receives the grant.

“We wanted to help support those women and get those ideas up and going,” said Krivolavek.

The women say that the support and community they found in the space is something they hope more women in Lincoln and beyond can achieve with this grant.

“It’s so important when you’re starting your own business to get advice from people,” said Krivolavek. “To have someone tell you that you are doing the right thing or oh wait maybe that’s not such a great idea and to have somebody that has some experience to help you out.”

The winner will be announced in January 2020.

Click here for information on how to donate.