Local country club says goodbye to 86-year-old pool

As Summer activities are winding down, one local country club is celebrating it's 86-year-old pool one last time.

The pool was originally installed at the Hillcrest Country Club in 1932 and Sunday was its closing pool party for members.

In just a few weeks construction will start on the pool and it will be torn out.

This has to do with the renovations to the country clubs backyard, which will include a new modern pool.

The general manager says it's a sad but exciting time.

"Basketball hoops, all of the fun things we will need, we're actually expanding our backyard area to accommodate more games and recreational space,” said general manager, Zach Tyson.

The new pool will still have a slide and diving boards, but will also have a splash-free zone for everyone.

Tyson says they expect to have the new space open and ready for members by Memorial Day weekend 2020.