Local doctor makes Youtube videos answering COVID-19 questions

Dr. Bob Rauner said he's been getting tons of questions during the COVID-19 pandemic, so he decided to create a Youtube channel dedicated to answering those questions.

"I was getting the same questions from both jobs and I'm on the school board," said Dr. Rauner, Chief Medical Officer for OneHealth Nebraska. "They were all asking the same questions, and I thought it'd be a lot more efficient if I just recorded an 8 to 10 minute version of what's going on here and what the numbers mean."

Rauner said he anticipated making one video, then decided on a weekly basis, but with information changing so quickly, he said he has to post a new video every two to four days. Each video is getting thousands of views.

Rauner said it's hard to know what's true and what's not in this digital age, so he's helping Nebraskans understand what is happening during the pandemic.

"I think the Nebraska view has helped a lot. because people say, 'Well, you see horrible things in New York. Is that kind of thing going to happen to us?' And the answer is maybe," Rauner said.

Rauner said to fight the current pandemic, we need to take a cue from our history books.

"All past pandemics, they've typically had multiple waves," Rauner said. "The influenza pandemic 100 years ago had three distinct waves, so we need to plan as if there will be three distinct waves. It's possible that won't happen and this will just disappear. That's possible, but it's not likely. We need to over-prepare in this situation."

Overall, he said Nebraska is doing a good job stopping the spread, but it can always be better.

"I'd like us to be an A student and not a B- student for example," Rauner said. "Our numbers do appear to be better, but we haven't been testing as much, so it could be we just haven't checked.

Right now, Rauner has made 12 COVID-19 Youtube videos, and he said he will continue to make them as long as they're necessary.

"What people need to understand is this is not just a four to six week thing," Rauner said. "This might be happening repeatedly for the next nine to eighteen months, and what does that look like? We'll definitely look at that."

If you have a question for Dr. Rauner, he said the best thing to do is comment on a video.

"The chances are, someone else is asking the same thing you are and has the same concerns," Rauner said.

Rauner said the next video could be posted as soon as Monday.