Local experts share tips on how to stop the spread of the flu

Lincoln doctors believe this is going to be a long flu season.

While LPS and other school districts aren’t at critical levels of sick students yet it’s something local doctors say is filling up their offices.

Unlike the rest of the country Nebraska is seeing mostly Influenza A which may not seem like the flu at first.

It’s a familiar sight this time of year, disinfecting every surface in sight in order to keep the germs away.

“I would recommend using more than anything the paper towel,” said Rosario Jarzynka. “You use it and you just throw it away."

Jarzynka owns Queen Bee Cleaning Service in Lincoln. She says many times people forget to clean areas that can hold the most germs like door handles, light switches and faucets.

“Let it sit a little bit,” said Jarzynka. “Don’t dry it right away. Let it work and kill the germs.”

For soft surfaces like chairs, beds and couches Jarzynka says a tried and true disinfecting spray like Lysol works best.

Dr. Phil Boucher with Lincoln Pediatric Group says this flu season is expected to last longer than normal.

“A lot of people think that the flu includes vomiting or diarrhea,” said Dr. Boucher. “Most influenza has nothing to do with vomiting or diarrhea.”

Dr. Boucher says this year Influenza may start like a cold with runny nose and then feel like a bad sinus infection.

With kids it can be tough since they usually can’t articulate very well how they’re feeling.

“If you start to notice they’re not acting quite right it’s a good time to just watch,” said Dr. Boucher. “Watch for fever, respiratory distress, difficulty breathing or keeping up with fluids.”

While its advice you’ve already heard the best way to prevent the flu is to wash your hands.

We reached out to LPS today to get a better sense of just how hard Influenza is hitting the district.

At last check LPS was at a 3 percent average student absence rate due to illness but not all can be traced back to the flu.

The district says its cause for concern when the rate hits 5 percent.

However some schools this week hit as high as 8 percent.

