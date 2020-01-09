Local gallery features artwork done by prisoners

Life behind bars can leave a person feeling left out and lonely.

One Lincoln business man is hoping to be a source of light to those who are serving time.

Dean Settle of metro gallery says he's received dozens of art pieces from prisoners over the years. He finally put them on display for everyone to see and even purchase.

There are around 40 pieces of jail art.

The work can be seen at the downtown gallery.

The artists include men on death row and solitary confinement at Tecumseh, the Nebraska State Penitentiary and county jails.

Settle says many people were confused why he was doing the jail art show.

He says he wants to promote art no matter where it's from.

"I think the average citizen is 'you're doing what' kind of wondering why I would even show jail art, and yet as a gallery owner if someone takes the time to create something then I’ll take the time to honor it and show it," said Dean Settle the owner of Metro Gallery.

There isn't a large supply of art supplies in prison according to settle.. And most of the artists are self taught.

The work is mainly done with a pencil, but some are oils and paints.

Settle worked through the prisoners’ mothers, priests and social workers to get the art on display.

If you're interested in seeing the work at Metro Gallery they are open Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 5:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday by appointment. It’s located at 1316 N St Suite 101 in downtown Lincoln.

