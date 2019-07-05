Local hospitals respond to 20 fireworks-related injuries, prepare for holiday weekend

Thousands of people set off fireworks this Fourth of July, but local hospitals say just because the holiday itself is over, doesn't mean that the risk of injury is through.

On Thursday, Bryan Health says it had 12 firework-related injuries, like first and second-degree burns. CHI St. Elizabeth said it had 7 firework-related injuries at it's emergency room, and 1 in its outpatient burn unit.

"We started seeing those injuries around 8 p.m., but we saw a lot more of them just after midnight," said Dan Benson, Assistant Manager of Bryan East Campus's emergency room.

But really, Benson says those numbers aren't bad. They're pretty on par for a holiday.

"Overall, Lincoln's been pretty good about staying pretty safe and we don't usually see too many injuries," Benson said.

Now, Benson says the hospital is preparing for the holiday weekend, where the nature of the injuries shift.

"Now that lighting fireworks off is illegal, they'll typically light them and run," Benson said. "That's when we get secondary injuries, from trying to run away and hide and tripping and falling, so wrist fractures and ankle fractures."

And with hundreds of people hitting local lakes this weekend, Benson says they'll see an uptick in water-related injuries too, and he says he wants to remind people to always take precautions.

"Life jackets, have a few people around who know how to swim, and first aid," Benson said. "And drink a lot of water. We see a lot of people passing out or being dehydrated and needing fluids."

Benson says the goal is for everyone to have a fun, safe, holiday weekend.

