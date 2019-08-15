Local leaders discuss economic growth plan

Nebraska's Chamber of Commerce President Bryan Slone and Jim Smith, executive director of Blueprint Nebraska, hosted the State Chamber Legislative Breakfast Thursday morning to discuss a plan to target the nation's 18 to 34 demographic.

"To make sure we have a common theme for the entire state, not just Omaha and Lincoln but Greater Nebraska," Smith said.

In order to make Nebraska a competitive state, these organizations are working to optimize government processes. The goal is to focus on innovation and technology, improving businesses and community sizes.

"Workforce is now becoming our number one issue in the state," Slone said.

The plan for these organizations is to secure a better future by 2030.