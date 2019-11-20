Local man dragged by car, saved by bus driver

A Lincoln man says he has an LPS bus driver to thank, for him being alive.

This after he was hanging out of his car, getting dragged down the street.

The man tells 10/11 NOW, it was a very scary situation and says while he was being dragged down the street, he feared for his life.

Luckily the bus driver jumped in immediately to help and saved him.

For George Robie, Tuesday morning started like it always does, waiting at the end of his circle for the bus to pick up his grandson.

"I had the paper, the car was on, I had some map lights on for the paper,” said Robie.

When the bus pulled up to pick up his sleepy grandson, Robie woke him up, and the boy got out of the car going the wrong way.

That's when Robie opened to door to tell him.

"I said the bus is here, then I knocked the gear shift from park to reverse,” said Robie.

"George says his car was stopped at the corner of Prairie Hill Circle and Prairie Road, when his legs got tangled and his car was going backward, dragging him down the hill.

"I hoped the wheels don't turn and turn over my chest or head,” said Robie.

That's when his grandson's bus driver jumped in.

"I saw it happening, so I jumped off the bus and ran after the car and jumped in and put the brakes on and helped grandpa get his foot unstuck,” said bus driver Eugene Lucas.

Lucas says he didn't think twice and if he wasn't there, he doesn't even want to think about what would have happened.

Now he's just glad to know Robie is OK.

"It could have been a disaster. It was bad, but I feel like we were blessed to be there at that time,” said Lucas.

Robie is back home and his only injury, a stiff knee.

He says he recognizes the fact that things could have been a lot different if it weren't for Lucas.

"Thank you so much for helping to save my life,” said Robie.

Robie says that he will be sending a letter to the Lincoln Public Schools transportation services, to share his gratitude with them.

He says Eugene's courage is something he will never forget..