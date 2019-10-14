Local man fights for diaper changing tables in all men's restrooms

A Lincoln man is on a mission for diaper equality.

(Source: KOLN).

He says he wants to see diaper changing stations in all men’s restrooms.

This after he says he's had to change his son on multiple bathroom floors.

He says before his son was born, he didn't even know it was an issue.

But now having to change diapers when he's out and about, he finds it challenging to find places that have them in men’s bathrooms.

"The first thing I do is go in and ask, is there a place for me to change my sons diaper,” said Michael Reinmiller.

Finding a business with a changing table for Michael Reinmiller, is something he says is harder than it should be.

"When you have to take your shirt off, and set him on the bathroom floor to change him when he is already uncomfortable, it just makes a dining experience horrible really fast,” said Reinmiller.

Reinmiller says not only is it gross, but it's degrading.

And every time he see's that businesses don't have one, he expresses his frustration, and he's already made some change.

"Lincoln Public Schools just recently added changing tables in the men’s and women’s on second floor at Lincoln High, and in the athletic area. Families are in those public buildings,” said Reinmiller.

10/11 NOW reached out to Lazlo Inc. who says they've had changing tables in men’s restrooms for 29 years.

Tico’s is another restaurant that has them, all thanks to Reinmiller.

10/11 NOW wanted to find out for ourselves, so we went to five random businesses in Lincoln to ask if they had changing tables in their men’s bathroom.

The answer, only two did.

"If a restaurant didn't have soap, you'd say well that ain't right, well it's a human need,” said Reinmiller.

10/11 NOW spoke with many other men who say they also want to see change.

And Reinmiller says he will continue to fight for them.

"If I don't say something, nothing is going to happen. That's a guarantee,” said Reinmiller.