Local non-profit provides toys to 400+ parents

Hundreds of parents throughout the capital city are now going to be able to surprise their kids with presents on Christmas morning, all thanks to a local non-profit organization.

For the first time, this year Visionary Youth teamed up with Toys for Tots.

On Sunday, parents filled the F Street Recreation Center, where volunteers walked them around and made sure they had presents for every single kid on their list.

Alicia Rincon was one of the parents who walked through the gym full of presents, picking out the perfect gifts for her kids.

For her and many others, giving their kids toys may not have been possible without this event.

"There are parents out there that can't provide nothing for their kids, so this is truly amazing for them to do something like that for people who can't,” said Rincon.

Rincon had a few kids to pick out gifts for, luckily they had stacks and stacks of toys to choose from, no matter what age.

"Very, very thankful for everybody, doing this,” said Rincon.

Like Rincon, many other parents say that it's not so easy being able to provide presents for their kids on top of bills and other expenses.

"Even though I am a single mom of three and I work a full-time job, I still can't always afford the presents, so this helps a lot,” said Maria Walker.

Visionary Youth's KB Mensah says he's seen first hand just how much of a need there is.

"A lot of people have been wanting this, have been needing this, and these families at this time right now, we know it's hard, and a lot of people can't afford toys. So we wanted to give back and give them something to help make it easier for them,” said Mensah.

Mensah says knowing that they had a hand in providing hundreds of families happy holidays, means the world to them. And it's exactly what they hoped to do.

"I know like we always say, presents aren't everything, cause it isn't, but still just to see them open up and to see their excitement is just a big thing for kids,” said Walker.