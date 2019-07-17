Local non-profits share building to make things easier for clients

Four agencies here in Lincoln now share a roof and a common goal of supporting those with autism and other developmental disabilities.

(Source: KOLN).

They hope this new building will make things easier for the families they serve.

The building off of 65th and Holdrege is now home to the Autism Center of Nebraska, Arc of Lincoln, the Autism Family Network and Therapy Works.

On Wednesday, they were able to show off their new space and talk with people like Deb Safarik.

"Knowing that that is available for different families, different individuals to be able to come somewhere and know where to go, it's worth a lot,” said Safarik.

Safarik's 26-year-old son Paul was born with down syndrome.

The Arc of Lincoln is one of the non-profits that helped him growing up.

She says the new building will be great for other families.

"Families can come here, and talk with several people, rather than going from one spot to another,” said Safarik.

Another thing that will make things easier for families, is the fact that multiple bus stops are near the building making it convenient for people who need transportation.

The CEO of Autism Center of Nebraska says moving buildings allows for more collaboration instead of competition.

"It's important that they understand that we want to work together, we just get so much more done for families if we work in conjunction with others,” said Brett Samson.

So far, the feedback they've received from families is worth the move and they're excited to help even more families from all over the state.