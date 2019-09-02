Local orchards already seeing hundreds of people

We are now three weeks away from the official start of fall, but one orchard right outside of Lincoln says it’s already seeing hundreds of people who are coming out to pick apples.

(Source: KOLN).

Out at Martin's Hillside Orchard it already feels like fall, even though September just started.

Over the Labor Day weekend the rows and rows of apples were filled with hundreds of people.

"That whole field was full of cars! The place was alive with people,” said owner, Alex Martin.

Martin says the orchard just opened on Saturday and they've already seen more than 1,500 people.

But luckily with 14 different apple varieties, they'll have more than enough.

"The reason to have that many is we like to have something at the ideal stage to pick, all the way from the first of September to the end of October,” said Martin.

The orchard started planting apple trees back in the 1980's and back then they picked apples themselves, now it's different.

The owner says they see about 10,000 people every year, all they do is give them a bag and then they pick their own apples.

You can also pick another fruit at the orchard; one that Martin says is seeing the effects of the long winter.

"We probably have a third of our peach crop because it got too cold in the winter,” said Martin.

Martin says they only see peaches every third year anyway and right now the ripe ones they've grown are already picked.

But he says over the next few weeks more will be ready.

But luckily with the start of fall still three weeks away, you have plenty of time.