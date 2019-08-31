Local organization holds first responders ice cream social

Nothing beats something sweet on a hot day, and the Order of the Eastern Star has it covered. The order hosted an ice cream social on Saturday to thank first responders in the North Platte community, including firefighters and police officers.

Grand Adah Shannon Roberts said this was a way to give service to those who serve every day.

"Obviously none of us would be here, safe in our community, without our first responders," Roberts said.

The social also served to enhance the organization's presence in the community. The order is designed to support descendants of Freemasons and the community as a whole. It also dabbles in philanthropy, including "Star Dogs," which raises money to place service dogs where they are needed.

Associate Matron Christine Wood said the order is always looking for new members.

"If there is a project we can help with, service-oriented, you need our help to do something, we're more than willing to come and help," Wood said.