Local organization hopes to help with housing issues

On Tuesday night, one local organization discussed it's plans moving forward to help with housing issues here in Lincoln.

(Source: Collective Impact Lincoln).

Collective Impact Lincoln says the rental housing ordinance passed in May was one of their victories but there's still more to be done.

That ordinance gives the city more authority to inspect apartments and rentals and creates a registry for certain rentals.

But Collective Impact Lincoln says one of the biggest issues, is even letting people know these new rules exist.

For the past three years, Collective Impact Lincoln has been talking with people all over Lincoln.

The goal, to figure out how to increase housing affordability and adequacy.

Now, they're trying to do more.

"We're looking at different models and methods that other cities are using, that are comparable to Lincoln, what can we think about implementing here,” said Program manager Nancy Petitto.

This includes looking at tax increment financing or TIF, for affordable housing and community land trusts.

One of their biggest victory's, the new rental housing ordinance that passed city council 6-1 this May.

It added to the rental registry in Lincoln, adding some single family homes and duplexes.

"It also looked at the triggers as the complaint based inspection process that Lincoln currently has, and it added some triggers to the proactive inspection process,” said Petitto.

Collective Impact Lincoln’s focus is on six neighborhoods: Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Hartley, Near South and University Place.

And members say in those areas, they still need to make sure people are informed.

"Making sure people realize that they can use this as another tool to make sure their housing situations are a little more adequate,” said Community organizer, Isabel Salas.

"We're all hopeful that things will get better and people will slowly, the landlords will slowly get on board, and people will get better about questioning and asking,” said Karen Lamb.

The program manager for Collective Impact Lincoln tells me sometime over the next few months they should have a more concrete plan as to what steps they're going to take to help out those six neighborhoods.