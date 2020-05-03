Local orthodontist prepares to reopen

On Monday, veterinary clinics and orthodontists offices across the state will be able to reopen with restrictions. 10/11 NOW spoke with a local orthodontist about what they’ll be doing differently.

When patients walk into Nebraska Orthodontics for appointments, things will be different.

Starting in the lobby, where they'll see a screen protecting the receptionists.

No magazines or anything else that people can touch will be laid out.

"We will ask the parents to come in with the patient immediately just to review the health questionnaire we have, take their temperature, and then have parents of additional family wait in the car,” said Dr. Bronsen Schliep.

Dr. Schliep tells 10/11 NOW that the past month and a half has been difficult, not only for him and his employees, but also for patients needing work done.

"I'm wanting to see the patients, make sure their care is continued in the proper manner, and that no harm is being done,” said Dr. Schliep.

When patients are seen, those working on them will be wearing a mask, covered by a face shield, and there will be increased social distancing throughout the office.

"We will be utilizing some suction as well...just with the presence of the virus particles in the air, we're trying to reduce the potential that potential exposure, not only for the patients but for us too and our families,” said Dr. Schliep.

He says his whole staff is looking forward to getting back in the office to work and starting on Monday, they will be focusing on getting people in who need to get their braces done, or are overdue.

"And then we will slowly switch our gear towards new patients, new exams, and try to treat patients who need to be treated immediately,” said Dr. Schliep.