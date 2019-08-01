Local painter volunteers to paint VFW for free

The man who taught Jeff Bovee to paint was a military veteran.

"He was a military veteran, an older guy. He really taught me a lot and I wouldn't be able to do this unless he took that time with me," said Bovee, the owner of All Colors Painting.

After winter had ended and he was able, Bovee wanted to give back to the community that built his business. When Bovee and his crew were looking for a way to give back, the Miller-Long VFW seemed like the obvious choice.

"We decided on veterans because really, if they weren't protecting our freedoms we wouldn't be doing this right now," said Bovee.

Members of the VFW said when Bovee approached them about painting the building for free, they were shocked.

"We love it when you give back to the veterans, that's really thrilling," said Charlene Hobelman, the President of the VFW Auxiliary.

Earl Motschenbacher, a past Commander at the post said they were in awe.

"Kind of sat there and looked at one another and said 'Is this for real?'"

As it it turns out, Bovee wasn't alone in wanting to do some good; his supplier Sherwin-Williams supplied the paint for free.

Bovee's crew also is working for free. Said Bovee:

"My guys, I gave them the option to be at other jobs today. And they're all volunteer today, where they could be making money by the hour like normal, but they chose to be here."

For some on the All Colors Painting Crew, this job hits a little closer to home.

"My son's a veteran," said Scott Davies. "I was just way willing to donate my time. It's the least I can do for veterans for what they've gone through and what they're going through right now."

The crew will be finishing this job on their own time, all in the spirit of giving back. They estimate that it should be done sometime next week. Said Motschenbacher:

"I just wanna thank them guys for remembering that we're all free because of veterans."

