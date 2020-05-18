Local photographer captures photos of coyotes as sightings are on the rise

Chuck Morrison spends a lot of time at Holmes Lake, staring at the tree lines through the lens of his camera.

Coyote at Holmes Lake (Source: Chuck Morrison)

"I used to come out here to run," Morrison said. "But I don't run anymore so now I come out here with my camera."

He's captured images of foxes playing, deer hiding in the trees, hawks flying through the blue skies and most recently, coyotes displaying more brazen behavior than he's ever seen before.

Especially when he found himself face-to-face with one.

"I didn't realize how close he was to me because I was looking through the lens of my camera, but then my son finally said 'dad you better get out of there' and when I looked up he was about 10-15 yards away from me, it was a surprise."

An even bigger surprise is when Morrison tried to scare the coyote off by waving his arms around and yelling, then saw the same coyote chase a small dog until its owners chased the coyote away.

"It was pretty crazy," Morrison said.

But it's a story Lincoln-Lancaster County Animal Control has heard a lot this year.

Animal Control Director Steve Beal said they've been getting between 10-15 reports of coyote sightings every day, this is up from last year when they get an average of seven to eight calls a day. They're even investigated two alleged coyote attacks on pets. Part of this is just the time of year.

"We are exactly in the middle of the time of year where the coyotes have their litters and their pups, so they're out hunting and gathering food to take back to the den so people are seeing them more," Beal said.

This, combined with people's new lifestyle of staying home is the perfect recipe for more sightings.

"So there's probably the same amount of coyotes but more people are seeing them," Beal said.

It's prompted Beal to send animal control officers out to the Holmes Lake area multiple times a day to monitor, because even though coyotes don't tend to be dangerous, they've become more comfortable around people.

"They've become so fearless," Beal said. "I've had someone send me a video of a coyote sitting on the Holmes Lake dam posing, surrounded by probably eight people taking photos and videos.

Beal said this type of behavior doesn't help because it shows coyotes that people aren't a threat and makes them more bold.

Beal's best advice is to keep your distance from coyotes if you seem them, and if they're close by make loud noises and wave your hands to scare them off.

It'd also be best to keep a closer eye on your pets and make sure you don't have loose garbage or pet food outside that could lure a coyote to your home.

"If you have an outdoor cat, it'd be better off that it stay indoors," Beal said. "If you have a small dog in a backyard don't leave it unattended in areas with coyotes, even if you have to stand outside with the dog during it's potty break and bring it inside when it's done instead of leaving it outside for an hour or so. It may be less convenient, but it's the safer option."

Morrison, who has seen the coyotes through his camera lens said you'll just need to stay vigilant.

"I wouldn't be walking around staring at your phone the whole time at Holmes Lake," Morrison said. "First you'd be missing a wonderful lake, but also yeah you'll want to keep small dogs and kids close by."

