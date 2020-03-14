Applebee's issues statement after possible exposure to coronavirus in North Platte

There is concern being expressed in North Platte in regards to the potential spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The possibility of a team member from Applebee's in North Platte being tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 has been investigated.

After reaching out to the restaurant manager, Applebee's issued the following statement concerning the matter, confirming testing and explaining the situation:

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is our top priority. While a team member is being tested for possible exposure, until test results are available we have taken precautionary measures to temporarily close this restaurant out of an abundance of caution for a deep cleaning using CDC-recommended guidelines. At this time there is no confirmed diagnosis in this restaurant. Again, our team members and our guests are the most important part of our business and we will communicate any updates as needed to ensure we maintain a healthy environment for the community.”

Mitch Blocher, President and CFO, RMH, an Applebee’s Franchisee

A spokesperson for the Applebee's Franchisee saying the restaurant wants to be transparent and provide information as it becomes available. This is a developing story and more details will become available as they are shared.