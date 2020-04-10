Restaurant gets creative with drive thru fish fry

One local restaurant is putting its own spin on curb side pickup.

This is the second week Local Beer, Patio and Kitchen is doing a drive through fish fry. They had 160 orders last week and on Friday they prepared more than 200.

Hundreds of orders were put in as an effort to support Local through this innovative drive through fish fry.

"It's tough," said Chadwick Fisher, Local Area Manager. "A lot of places don't always do a lot of take out... it's a lot of dining, so to get creative in order to get your product out to the community has always been the challenge."

Fish and tots were going for $10 plus crowlers were also available. When it comes to supporting local, Nebraskans were answering the call.

"We came because we come here a lot and want them to stay open," said Paul Ebeler of Lincoln.

"This is more than there was last week. This is great, and they're lined up to 56th St.," said Sandy Bordeaux of Lincoln.

And complying with social distancing meant customers didn't even have to get out of their car while supporting Local.

"We appreciate everybody's support and right now that's all we can ask, and that's all we're trying to do." Fisher said. "We really appreciate everybody coming out and helping not only us, but any business in the community needs your support."

Local plans on making this a weekly tradition with other types of food while the pandemic continues to keep their dining room closed.