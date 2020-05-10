Local restaurant prepares to reopen

On Monday, restaurants and salons in Lancaster County will be able to open back up, with social distancing and safety procedures. On Sunday night, many local businesses were getting ready.

Over the last few weeks, H.F. Crave has been dishing out their burgers to go, partnering with take out businesses and offering it themselves.

"It's been going well, we were surprised. It was slow going, we weren't a take out business primarily",”said co-owner, Nikke Hollenbeck.

On Monday at 11 a.m. you'll be able to dine in. If you do, you'll notice some differences.

It is required that restaurants that open only allow 50% occupancy, with tables spread out at least six feet apart, and servers have to wear masks.

"Making sure they're healthy, doing temperature checks and things like that. We've tried to keep our employees safe which in turn helps keep customers safe,” said Hollenbeck.

Hollenbeck says for weeks they have been preparing, using suggestions from the Nebraska Restaurant Association until they got the official word from DHHS.

There are also some other changes you'll notice.

"We will be offering a disposable menu now, there is also a code a customer can scan that pulls up the menu so they can do that from their phone and not even touch anything,” said Hollenbeck.

Hollenbeck says although they don't know what to expect on Monday and for the weeks to come, they're excited to see faces, probably a lot covered in masks, back in their restaurant.

"We've just had a positive attitude about it and have just tried to stay here for the community and just try to work it out as we went, and I think it has gone well,” said Hollenbeck.