Local restaurants react to Lancaster County's new DHM

Restaurants, hair salons, and tattoo shops have all been given the green light to open Monday.

This all comes as Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird says Lincoln will follow state guidelines for a Directed Health Measure.

Mayor Gaylor Baird says she tried to get Lancaster County's DHM extended and was disappointed when that didn't happen, but local businesses say just because restrictions are loosened doesn't mean they'll be ready to go on Monday.

Like restaurants across the capital city, Buffalo Wings and Rings has been closed to dine-in customers for six weeks.

"It's been incredibly challenging," said Michael Barton the owner. "Probably the most challenging thing we've ever done in our business, between the uncertainty and the huge loss of profits in March,"

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced Thursday, that come next Monday, May 11, Lincoln restaurant owners can reopen their dining rooms with a 50 percent capacity.

"Rather than create confusion between the state and the county or engage in a legal battle, we will also issue a local DHM that aligns with the state's," said Gaylor Baird.

Gaylor Baird says she wanted one or two more weeks under the stricter DHM, as she says Lincoln hasn't peaked yet.

"We were then, of course, disappointed to hear the Governor's remarks during his briefing when he said he would not entertain any further extension of the state's DHM for Lancaster County," said Gaylor Baird.

Barton says he's hesitant to open too, and just because his restaurants can reopen doesn't mean they will.

"We're not in a big rush to reopen," said Barton. "We feel we're better apt to do what we've done really well for the last six weeks and keep that carry-out and take-out going until we see what the trends are and until we see that demand to reopen."

He says he is looking forward to the time he has customers in the restaurant once again, but right now, even with looser restrictions, he doesn't know when that will be.

Barton says he is aiming for May 18 as the reopening day, but says a lot can change between now and then.

We reached out to about eight different Lincoln restaurants and their decisions were split. Most say they're still working on a plan of action and will reopen soon but not on Monday.