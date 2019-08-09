Local shop gears up for biggest holiday of the year

Collecting baseball cards can be a hobby that comes and goes, but one local shop has turned a hobby into a livelihood.

Wes' Baseball Cards have been a staple on 70th St. for almost three decades.

Whether it's for an investment or a hobby they're providing cards for thousands of fans.

From Alex Gordon to Michael Jordan and even cards from 1909, if you're looking for a particular sports card Wes Johnson probably has it.

"I'm not sure how many I have because there are many coming in and out, but I would probably say a million or so,” said Wes Johnson.

Johnson began collecting cards when he was 13 years old in 1979, and it's turned into a 28-year business.

Johnson contributes his success to hard work and loyal customers, but also how the card industry has changed over the years.

“Now the new cards that they put out today actually have autographs on them, they're numbered, there's less of them made, more of a demand for some of those, and some of them can be worth thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Johnson.

Johnson is preparing for the 4th Annual National Baseball Card Day which is Saturday.

He says the last two years have been his busiest sales to date.

"I'm hoping for maybe 500 people to come through. I had about 350-400 last year,” said Johnson.

Johnson carries many other sports cards along with Pokémon cards.

He also has a variety of helmets, bobble heads and magazines, but baseball cards will always be his favorite.

"To me the fun is just collecting the cards and seeing who you get. It's sort of like Christmas you get a pack and get the excitement because you don't know what's in there. That's the excitement of opening up the packs,” said Johnson.

For the unofficial holiday Wes is offering a free pack of cards to every customer who comes into the store on Saturday.

